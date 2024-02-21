Former Congressman Denny Rehberg announces candidacy for Montana US House seat

Former Congressman Denny Rehberg has officially announced that he will be running for US House of Representatives in Montana's Eastern District.

Rehberg — who served as Montana’s lone Congressman from 2000 to 2012 — made the announcement via email on Wednesday.



He departed politics after unsuccessfully challenging U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, in 2012.

Rehberg previously told MTN that he believed his seniority would set him apart in the crowded field, but also acknowledged the political landscape has changed dramatically in his 12 years since leaving office and that the country is especially divided when it comes to presidential politics.

“Joe Biden is making America unrecognizable – and I want our country back,” Rehberg said in Wednesday's email. “I am a fifth generation Montana rancher. I got into public service because I was moved by past generations of Montanans. I want to return to public service because I am worried about future generations of Montanans. The number one question people ask me is: why are you running for Congress again? It’s a simple one-word answer: Grandkids - I want to ensure there is a country left for our grandkids.”

Rehberg served in the Montana Legislature before becoming Lt. Governor and was first elected to Montana’s at-large congressional seat in 2000. After a narrow loss in the 2012 United States race, Rehberg returned to the private sector, managing the family ranch and starting several small businesses.

- Developing story. Check back for updates.