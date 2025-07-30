Frontier Conference's Hoops For a Cause to benefit Carroll's Cam Niles after cancer battle

HELENA — Standing 1,000 miles away from Carroll College’s campus in a Northern California hospital, Fighting Saints junior guard Cameron Niles rang the bell in March — signifying that he was officially cancer free.

While winning the battle against his anaplastic large cell lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, Niles had the support of his Carroll community.

“The fact that something so tragic happened to him, the guys were just naturally like a source of support and comfort for him in that,” said Carroll men’s basketball coach Dan Pearson. “And so, the relationship that was built from a distance with him and the rest of our team was pretty special.

“So, Cam’s presence was there throughout the whole entire year.”

But when Niles’ medical bills began piling up, he found support from the Carroll community to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars in donations.

“I think being here for as long as I have, you just know that this community is super genuine,” said Carroll women’s coach Rachelle Sayers. “They’re very generous, and they’re very giving. So, when they knew that there was a Saint that needed our support, they stepped right up.”

Sayers helps organize the Frontier Conference’s annual Hoops For a Cause tournament. And 100% of this year’s proceeds will go towards helping Niles pay off his medical bills.

“Well, I think it’s important,” Sayers said of helping causes bigger than basketball. “We are very fortunate. I get to wake up every day and come to work and do something I love to do. And there’s a lot of people that aren't as fortunate, that are battling little battles here and there — and some of them big battles.

“And so being able to help and support those who need it when we can is really important to me.”

This year’s Hoops For a Cause tips off Sunday at Carroll. Organizers are still looking for a few more teams to register.

