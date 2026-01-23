Frozen Animal in Montana Reservoir Raises Questions About Warm Winter’s Impact

BOZEMAN — We told you the story a few months ago; four bull elk trapped in a frozen lake were rescued. But recent social media posts showing an animal frozen in the ice at Hyalite Reservoir tell a much sadder story.

With Montana experiencing a warmer and less snowy winter, some residents are wondering if the mild temperatures are affecting wildlife.

Sue and Louise were among those taking advantage of the open ice for skating at Hyalite.

“We heard that there was ice skating available, so we dug out our ancient figure skates,” Louise said.

“They had some mice droppings inside,” Sue joked.

The two are familiar with Montana winters and said this season is unusual. Louise, a former wildlife biologist, worries the warm conditions could harm the ecosystem.

“The whole ecosystem — for the trees, for the animals, for the water — if it stays like this for very long, it’s going to be problematic,” she said.

Louise could be right. Photos circulating online show an animal that fell through the ice and froze in Hyalite Reservoir. After seeing the images, the question arose — has this happened more often this mild winter?

“It looks like dark hair. Could be a moose, could be a dog, could be a wolf, could be any number of things,” said Morgan Jacobsen with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks after reviewing the photos.

Jacobsen said this particular incident had not been reported, but noted that such events are not uncommon.

“It’s a natural occurrence that happens. There are animals that use these places to pass through, whether it’s a river or a reservoir. Sometimes it doesn’t end well for the critter. It is an unfortunate reality, but it does happen every year,” he said.

While animals often fall victim to thin ice, Jacobsen emphasized that humans can prevent such accidents.

“Being aware of how thick that ice is and knowing that ice thickness can be different across the water body is important for people to know,” he said.

Jacobsen recommends at least four inches of solid, clear ice before venturing out, checking thickness by drilling holes along the way. For pets, Jacobsen said keeping them close is vital to ensure they don’t wander onto unsafe ice.

Sue and Louise agree.

“You just have to be really careful out there on the ice,” Sue said.

With these precautions, residents like Sue and Louise hope to keep enjoying the ice safely while doing what they love.