Gallatin County Sergeant Killed in Hunting Accident

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says one of its longtime detention sergeants has died in a hunting accident.

According to the department, Sergeant Michael Flohr was found deceased Saturday afternoon in Magpie Gulch in Broadwater County. The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

In a statement, Gallatin County Sheriffs Office called Flohr “an exceptional leader, officer, husband, father, and friend,” and said the office is rallying around his family.

Flohr served at the Gallatin County Detention Center and was described as an icon in public safety.

