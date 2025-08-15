Gianforte confirms search for site for eastern Montana mental hospital

BILLINGS - Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte confirmed Thursday that the state is exploring potential sites in Eastern Montana for a new mental hospital.

Gianforte said in an interview with MTN News at MetraPark that mental health is becoming a crisis in the state that must be addressed.

"We don't have enough behavioral health capacity in the state of Montana," Gianforte said Thursday in Billings. "This is why I champion a really historic $3 million investment to rebuild our existing facilities and to expand care into Eastern Montana.

This crisis is one of the primary reasons lawmakers earmarked $26.5 million for a new facility.

City, county, and state leaders have already examined five locations in and around Billings, although they have not released precise locations. Among those considered are sites in Billings Heights on Skyway Drive, a spot on Airport Road in Laurel and a spot in south Billings near the Western Sugar plant.

While officials hope to make a decision soon, the governor provided no assurances regarding the timeline.

"We have not made a decision on where that facility is going to go, but we're going to talk to all the stakeholders, but we're committed to expanding behavioral health services to make sure every Montanan can get the care they need and live up to their full potential," Gianforte said.

Despite the lack of official plans, he emphasized that the need for services is growing daily.

City and county officials have noted that they are aware of the potential project but have many unanswered questions.

The Billings City Council plans to discuss these matters in its next work session.

