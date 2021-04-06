Gianforte tests positive for COVID-19

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Gov. Greg Gianforte tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

The governor exhibited mild symptoms Sunday and took the test Monday out of an abundance of caution, according to his office.

The first lady, Susan Gianforte, who has exhibited no symptoms, has been tested and is awaiting her results.

Following his doctor's instructions and public health guidance, the governor is isolating for 10 days.

The governor has notified all individuals with whom he may have had close contact.

All of the governor's in-person events have been canceled until further notice, and the governor will continue to conduct his duties and manage the state's business from his home in Bozeman.

As a precautionary measure, the governor's staff will be tested early Tuesday morning. The governor and his staff have been tested regularly since he was sworn into office in January.

Gianforte, 59, received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on April 1, the same day he opened eligibility for the vaccine to all Montanans 16 and older.