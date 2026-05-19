Gootkin confirmed as U.S. Marshal for Montana

HELENA — Former Montana Department of Corrections Director and Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin has been confirmed as U.S. Marshal for the District of Montana.

President Trump announced he would appoint Gootkin to the position nearly seven months ago in October. On Sunday, he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in a vote of 46-43.

Montana’s U.S. senators, Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy, both Republicans, congratulated Gootkin on clearing the vote.

“Brian Gootkin has served Montana proudly for years, and we are thrilled that he has been confirmed to serve as Montana’s U.S. Marshal. Brian’s experience at the Department of Corrections and as Sheriff of Gallatin County have proven his commitment to public safety and the rule of law. We look forward to seeing the continued impact he will have on our great state,” they said in a press release.

Jonathon Ambarian Montana Department of Corrections Director Brian Gootkin speaks during a tour of the Riverside correctional facility in Boulder, Aug. 26, 2025.

Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, named Gootkin as Corrections director in 2021. In that role, he oversaw the Montana State Prison and other state correctional facilities. Gootkin stepped down from the position shortly after being nominated to the U.S. Marshal position.

“Congratulations to Brian Gootkin on his confirmation,” Gianforte wrote on social media. “As Montana's U.S. Marshal, he will continue to serve our state with dignity having already exemplified his commitment to Montana communities. Thank you, President Trump, for this nomination.”

MTN News Former Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirmed Thursday as the state's new corrections director.

Before working in state government, Gootkin previously spent 21 years with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. He was appointed as sheriff in 2012 and served in the position until 2021.

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