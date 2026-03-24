Heavy law enforcement presence in Leisure Village on Tuesday

Update March 24, 2026 — The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the incident in Leisure Village has been resolved. There is no threat to the public, but law enforcement will remain in the area for several hours.

Original Story — The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is currently responding to a situation on Sunrise Road in Leisure Village.

The sheriff’s office said there is an increased law enforcement presence, including SWAT.

Law enforcement is concerned that an individual they are trying to speak with may have barricaded themselves in a building and could have a weapon.

MTN News

The surrounding area has been evacuated and the public is asked to avoid the area. Roadblocks are set up at Sunset Road and Leisure Drive, and Sunset Road and Riviera Drive.

“Roadblocks are in place and you will be turned around if you attempt to come into the area. Please stay out of the area. Thank you for your help,” said a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office social media post.

A command post has been set up in the parking lot of Tizer Meats (2805 York Rd, Helena, MT 59602). Residents living in Leisure Village can stop by the command post to connect with law enforcement if they need to retrieve something from their home.

