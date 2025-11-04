Helena Bob Ward's closing at the end of the year

HELENA — Bob Ward’s Sports & Outdoors in Helena is set to close by the end of the year.

A storewide liquidation sale will happen from through December 31, 2025, to sell the remaining inventory. Gift cards will still work at the store and can be used at any other Bob Ward’s location.

The only Montana location that will close is the Helena location. The Missoula, Bozeman and Hamilton locations will continue to operate as normal.

“This decision follows a thorough review of the company’s overall business performance and long-term goals. While this decision was not made lightly, it reflects the ongoing need to align operations with current market conditions to strengthen the company’s long-term business stability and future business strategies,” said Osten Rasmussen, vice president of Store Operations in a press release.

Bob Ward’s is working with impacted employees to find potential employment opportunities at other locations and provide job placement assistance for those seeking new employment.

In 2022, the Montana Bob Ward’s locations were acquired by Al’s Sporting Goods based out of Utah. They closed the Butte Bob Ward’s location in September 2024.

“We are deeply grateful to our Helena team members and the surrounding community for their loyalty, dedication, and support over the years. Helena has always been a welcoming and valued part of our organization’s history, and we want to thank everyone who has supported Bob Ward’s in this community,” noted Rasmussen.

