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Helena man is accused of sexually abusing victims under the age of 12

Felony cases make initial appearance in Justice Court on Monday
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HELENA — A Helena man accused of sexually abusing children made his initial appearance in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court on Monday.

Roland Keith Clark, 47, has been charged with five felony counts of sexual abuse of children.

According to court documents, multiple victims under the age of 12 were forensically interviewed and determined as credible by investigators.

Roland Keith Clark
Roland Keith Clark

To protect the identity of the victims, MTN is not publicly reporting certain aspects of the case.

The sexual abuse is alleged to have happened over the course of several years, which Clark denied in an interview with law enforcement.

Judge Mark Piskolich set bond at $100,000, and Clark is scheduled to be arraigned in state district court on April 21, 2026.

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