Helena police issue advisory for missing woman

The Helena Police Department has issued a missing endangered person advisory for a missing woman.
Lainie Woodyard, 40, is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 in Helena, where she was on foot wearing a black shirt, black pants and carrying a purple bag.
She has mental health problems and has threatened suicide, according to police.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Helena police at 406-442-3233 or call 911.