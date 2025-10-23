Helicopter crash in Eastern Montana kills four

A helicopter crash in Eastern Montana has claimed the lives of four members of a family related to a candidate for governor in Illinois.

According to a statement on Facebook from the campaign of Darren Bailey and Aaron Del Mar, Bailey's son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren were killed in the crash.

The incident is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board which said on social media the Wedensday evening crash of a Robinson Helicopters R66 happened near Ekalaka.

Here's the full statement form Bailey's campaign:

On Wednesday evening, Darren and his wife, Cindy, received the heartbreaking news no parent ever wants to hear. Their son, Zachary, his wife, Kelsey, and their two young children, Vada Rose, age 12, and Samuel, age 7, tragically lost their lives in a helicopter accident in Montana.

Their other grandson, Finn, age 10, was not on the helicopter and is safe.

Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them. The Baileys deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time.

Darren Bailey is a Republican who announced his campaign recently against the current Illinois governor, JB Pritzker. Bailey was defeated by Pritzker for the position in 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.