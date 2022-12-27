Hungry Horse firefighters dig out hydrants before Christmas

HUNGRY HORSE — A Christmas mystery turned into Christmas kindness in the Flathead. It started the the day before Christmas Eve—after helping Montana Highway Patrol on a crash, a Hungry Horse volunteer firefighter returned to the firehall and noticed a truck was missing. Thinking he missed a call, he reached out to the Hungry Horse Volunteer Fire Department chief to find out what happened.

It turns out, a few volunteer firefighters decided to brave the cold and dig out fire hydrants in town.

It was not easy work, some of the berms were so big they needed an excavator to help.

The firefighters dug out half the fire hydrants in town on Dec. 23, and then went back out on Christmas Eve to finish the job.

On the Hungry Horse Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, the chief called it a “super proud moment,” and noted Hungry Horse volunteer firefighters “truly put our community first every single day.”