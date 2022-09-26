Investigation underway after several dogs abandoned, 1 killed, in Flathead County

KALISPELL - Several dogs were recently picked up by people in the Doris Creek area and turned over to animal control.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports that on Sept. 23, they were contacted by local citizens who had picked up several husky and shepherd mix dogs.

The parties were able to pick up 11 dogs which were turned over to Animal Control and taken to the animal shelter.

Animal Control later located several other dogs in the Doris Creek area which were also taken to the animal shelter.

Several of the dogs have tested positive for parvovirus and are currently being evaluated.

According to a news release, the Sheriff's Office was notified by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks that one of the dogs may have been shot.

The person who is believed to have shot the dog has been identified.

The case is under investigation and anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is being asked to email tips to tips@flathead.mt.gov.

The Sheriff's Office reports the dogs are not up for adoption at this time and investigators are attempting to identify the person or persons who left the dogs in the area of Doris Creek.