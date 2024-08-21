Irrigators along the Hi-Line express concerns about St. Mary Canal siphons' failure

Along the Montana Hi-Line, roughly 700 farmers and irrigators rely on the Milk and St. Mary rivers for their water supply, annually.

The St. Mary River Canal twin siphons suffered a catastrophic failure several weeks ago, along with the diversion dam also needing to be replaced.

This is concerning for irrigators going into the next growing season.

Drone video: failure of St. Mary Canal siphon

“We've increased our holdings of irrigated land, so yeah, we need more water,” said Wes Pankratz, president of the Glasgow Irrigation District.

Pankratz has owned an irrigated farm for over 20 years and has now handed it over to his sons who are worried about the lack of water impacting their production.

“I have one son that said he's not going to plant corn next year until he finds out what's going to go on with the water, but my other son says he's going to plant corn because he believes there's going to be enough water.And I think maybe both of them are right,” Pankratz said.

With its location on the Blackfeet Nation’s land, Blackfeet tribal members and residents on the reservation are equally concerned with how a lack of water supply could impact them over the next few years.

“We absolutely do depend on the water. Right now, we do see a shortage in that water supply; it's affecting some of our producers, our ranchers downstream, and it's definitely affecting people on the east end of Montana,” explained Rodney Gervais, chairman of the Blackfeet tribe.

Michael Comesatnight, Blackfeet councilman, added, “What the water means to the Blackfeet is, water is very spiritual. Without water, there's no life. We're here today to preserve our water and make sure that there's enough water here for the Blackfeet for eternal time.”



The Bureau of Reclamation, as well as farmers, hope that 2025 will bring significant rain and snow to support farmland production, until the canal siphons are restored.

“Since I've gotten an irrigated farm, I love it. It's green. I mean, it's like driving over here and seeing all this green we have in our valley. It's green all the time, and it just kind of cheers you up to go out and see that and it gives you hope that, maybe I’ll run the swather one more time, make some more hay,” Pankratz added.

The target completion date for the canal siphons is set for August of 2025 and the target date for the diversion dam completion is 2027.