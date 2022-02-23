Jefferson City Fire Department buys new fire engine

JEFFERSON CITY — Since the Jefferson City Volunteer Fire Department was formed 70 years ago, they have never received a new engine, until the middle of February 2022.

“We really haven't had new stuff since we had been financially strapped, we are so happy to be moving up,” said Jefferson City Fire Department Fire Chief Keith Wear.

The new engine was funded by the Pegasus Gold Mine property taxes.

But due to supply chain issues, the engine took a little bit longer to get to Montana.

“We ordered it a year ago and it just got here. There were a lot of problems with the computer chips and little odds and ends that were getting on the back order, and we got it from South Dakota where it was made,” said Wear.

Wear says this new engine seats 5 firefighters and one engineer compared to their older model which seats 3 firefighters and one engineer, plus the new engine has high tech air tanks that are attached to the seat and can be detached with a button.

Despite the long wait Fire Chief Wear is excited to get the new engine on the ground in structure fires.

“We are very proud of it and we cannot wait to put it in service, we are working on it now,” said Wear.

And Jefferson City VFD will be giving their old fire engine to another fire station to pay it forward.