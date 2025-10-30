Law enforcement investigates shooting death in Meagher County

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS - Law enforcement authorities are investigating the shooting death of a person in a rural area of Meagher County.

The Meagher County Sheriff's Office reported on social media that the incident was reported at 8:34 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence north of White Sulfur Springs.

The report came into law enforcement as an accidental shooting, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies and a medical crew responded to the residence and found an individual with a single gunshot wound.

The person was transported to Mountainview Medical Center, where they were declared deceased shortly after arriving at the facility.

The person's name has not been released pending notification of family, the sheriff's office said.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and the Montana Crime Lab are assisting the Meagher County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation, which is in its very early stages.

There is no ongoing risk to the public as a result of this incident, the sheriff's office said.