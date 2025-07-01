Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff releases ID of woman who died on York Road

MTN News
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff
HELENA — Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Coroner Leo Dutton has released the identity of a woman who died June 28, 2025, on York Road.

According to Dutton, Mary Peterson, a 41-year-old from East Helena, died after being hit by a vehicle.

Peterson exited a vehicle on York Road around 1 a.m. after having an argument, and then walked down the middle of the road at night. She was then struck by another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

A 911 call was made, and first responders provided medical care while transporting Peterson to St. Peter’s Health. She later succumbed to her injuries from blunt force trauma.

