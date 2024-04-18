Memorial honors Montana Department of Transportation employees who died on the job

HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte joined the Montana Department of Transportation on Tuesday to honor MDT employees who have tragically lost their lives in service to the state of Montana.

A new memorial honors 16 MDT employees from all around the state who died on the job between 1964 and 2018. MDT employees completely conceived, planned and designed the memorial.

Melissa Dykeman's husband Jeff is one of the employees who died on the job. Jeff was hit and killed in a work zone by an impaired driver in 2018.

“Everybody has a choice. You can make good decisions and you can make bad decisions, because of somebody else’s choice my family is forever changed. We’re broken and we will never be the same,” Dykeman said.

The employee memorial is part of National Work Zone Awareness Week which is an annual spring campaign that encourages safe driving at the start of construction season.