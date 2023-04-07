Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Butte children

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement.

Nation and Aryan Holmes have been taken by their non-custodial mother, Sunny White, from Butte around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

White was recently charged with vehicular homicide for an incident earlier this month and the children were removed from her care.

White broke into a residence in Butte and took both children. She may be heading toward Kalispell.

White is known to abuse drugs and there is concern for the children’s wellbeing.

She may be driving a black 2015 Ford pickup with unknown license plates.

Nation is a 2-year-old white male and Aryan is a 4-year-old white female. Both children have blue eyes and red hair.

White is a white female, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 141 lbs.

If you have any information on either Holmes children or Sunny White, please call Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement at 406-497-1120 or dial 911.

