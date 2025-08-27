Montana bishop 'profoundly saddened' by Minnesota Catholic school shooting

Bishop Jeff Fleming of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Great Falls-Billings released the following statement in response to the Wednesday shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school that left two children dead:

"I am profoundly saddened by the unimaginable tragedy that unfolded this morning at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis—a holy gathering shattered by violence during a Mass celebrating the beginning of the school year, claiming the lives of at least two young children and leaving many more injured.

"As followers of Christ, we join our hearts in prayer for the children who have died, for the wounded, their families, and all who are traumatized by this cruel act. We also lift up in prayer the brave first responders, medical personnel, clergy, faculty, and staff who responded with compassion and courage.

"In moments like these, prayer must lead us to action. Let us be agents of healing, consoling the grieving, supporting the wounded, and advocating for a safer world where all people, especially children, can learn, worship, and grow without fear.

"May our Blessed Mother, Our Lady of the Annunciation, comfort all who mourn, and may the Prince of Peace bind up every broken heart and guide us toward healing and hope."

Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed in the shooting, which took place at an all-school Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. Another 17 people were injured, and all are expected to recover.

Authorities said the shooter, identified as Robin Westman, opened fire while the students were in prayer. Westman then committed suicide.

