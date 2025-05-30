Montana boy recovering after losing part of leg in lawnmower accident

BILLINGS — It was a call that would change a Billings mom’s life forever.

Julia Littlewolf got that call at 6:30 p.m. May 16.

Watch full video here:

An accident that changed this Billings four-year-olds life forever

Her four-year-old son, Jaylon Clark, had lost his left foot.

“Jaylon had been in an accident that involved a lawnmower that had taken his left foot off,” Littlewolf said Thursday.

Littlewolf said she was panicked when she found out what happened.

“'Is my baby, okay? Is my baby alive?'” Littlewolf recalled thinking.

Evani Castro is a long-time friend who is helping Littlewolf in the aftermath.

“This is just changing his whole trajectory of how his little four-year-old life is going to go,” she said.

Jaylon was flown from the accident site out of town to St. Vincent Regional Hospital, where Littlewolf was able to see him for the first time.

“Seeing him at that time really just made it real,” Littlewolf said.

Littlewolf requested MTN News not identify whose home her son was at when the accident occurred.

Littlewolf recalled a heartbreaking moment with her son. “He just kept telling me, like, "Mommy, I was calling for you. Where were you?” Littlewolf said.

Despite challenges of doctors’ appointments and physical therapy, Littlewolf remains optimistic that Jaylon will thrive down the road.

“He is just so strong. Like, he is so brave,” Littlewolf said.

Some days are harder than others. Littlewolf said it can be difficult trying to move around. She is tasked with carrying Jaylon down three flights

of stairs along with his wheelchair.

“There's days where he's frustrated and confused because it's like, well, where is the rest of my leg?” Littlewolf said.

In the coming months, they will fly to Spokane, Wash., where Jaylon will be fitted for a prosthetic leg.

“There's no doubt in my mind that he's just, he's going to learn quickly,” Littlewolf said of his walking.

On Thursday, Jaylon, his mom, and Castro got to play hide and seek outside and throw the ball around.

“It makes me so happy to, like, see him play and be able to be normal and be silly,” Castro said.

Hannah Pedeferri/MTN News Jaylon Clark playing outside

Littlewolf also emphasized the importance of her support system and her gratitude for them.

“Jalen is so loved, and he has so many people that care for him,” Littlewolf said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Jaylon and there will be a fundraiser from 5 p.m. to close June 2 at Hooligans in downtown Billings. Another fundraiser will be held at Craft B&B at 2658 Grand Ave. on June 7 for a pancake breakfast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.