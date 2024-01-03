Montana Capitol evacuated after threat, threats reported at multiple state capitols

UPDATE 10:15 a.m. - Sgt. Jay Nelson said a K-9 team has swept the building and cleared it. The Capitol is again open to the public and staff have returned.

ORIGINAL STORY - Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson confirmed that the Montana State Capitol has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

MHP troopers evacuated staff and visitors to the Capitol.

The threat came in around 8:30 a.m.

Montana is one of several states that received threats at their state capitol buildings on Wednesday morning. Those other states include Connecticut, Michigan, Kentucky, Georgia and Mississippi.

This is a developing story. We will update you when we have more information.

