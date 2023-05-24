Montana higher education pioneer Sheila Stearns passes away

MISSOULA - She was a pioneer for Montana's higher education, becoming the first woman to serve as Commissioner of Higher Education.

Dr. Sheila Stearns — who served as the University of Montana's 18th president, and whose decades of service left a lasting impact in the state has passed away.

Stearns died on the morning of Tuesday, May 23, 2023, while visiting family in Flagstaff, Arizona following a brief illness.

University of Montana President Seth Bodnar describes her as a titan in higher education serving as not only UM president herself but in leadership roles across the board.

Stearns received four degrees from UM; a bachelor’s in English and history, a master’s in history, a doctorate in educational administration and supervision, and an honorary doctorate in education in 2018.

Sheila and her husband Hal also received the 2017 Governor’s Humanities Awards for their support of the humanities throughout their careers in Montana education.

She is survived by her husband Hal, daughter Malin and son Scott. Services will be announced at a later date.

Bodnar posted the following message on the UM Office of the President webpage: