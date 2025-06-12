Montana Millionaire adds another million grand prize and additional tickets

HELENA — The Montana Lottery will add 120,000 more tickets and a fifth $1 million grand prize for the 2025 Montana Millionaire.

On Thursday, the Montana Lottery Commission approved the updated game design for the popular lottery program.

For 2025, the lottery will sell 620,000 tickets, offer five $1 million grand prizes, more instant-win prizes, and a “Quarter Million Monday” drawing for $250,000 on Dec. 1. Tickets will still cost $20.

(WATCH: Montana Millionaire sells out in record time for 2024)

Montana Millionaire tickets: going, going...

Last year’s Montana Millionaire tickets, 500,000 in total, sold out in under three hours. Lottery officials said they were surprised by the accelerated sale of tickets given then had increased the total number of tickets sold by 120,000 that year.

"We've listened to our players and sales agents and combined their feedback with our team's knowledge to responsibly enhance the 2025 Montana Millionaire after last year's surprising sell-out," commented Montana Lottery Director Bob Brown.

Montana Millionaire sales will go live Saturday, Nov. 1 at 5:30 a.m.

