Montana Public Service Commission to hear NorthWestern Energy rate increase request

HELENA — The Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) will convene on June 9, 2025, to hold an evidentiary hearing regarding NorthWestern Energy’s request for an increase in electric and natural gas rates for customers in the state. The hearing will take place at the PSC offices in Helena.

This upcoming hearing is significant, attracting considerable public interest and participation from a range of intervening parties, including the Montana Consumer Counsel, the Montana Large Customer Group, the University of Montana, Northern Cheyenne Tribe, Walmart, and various environmental groups such as the Montana Environmental Information Center and the Natural Resources Defense Council.

The Commission has introduced a more rigorous process to ensure transparency in the settlement agreements related to the rate case. Initially, intervenors raised concerns about past practices where settlement agreements were submitted without adequate written testimony, limiting the ability of non-settling parties to pose questions. In response to these concerns, the PSC mandated that written testimony accompany any settlement and allowed for other parties to submit questions and further testimony.

To facilitate a thorough examination of these settlements, March 24, 2025, was established as the deadline for filings. NorthWestern, along with four other parties, submitted a settlement concerning its natural gas rates on time. However, a subsequent settlement related to electric rates was filed late on April 14, prompting the PSC to delay the hearing initially scheduled for April 22 in order to reconvene all parties by the earliest possible date.

According to Montana law (MCA § 69-3-302), if the PSC does not issue a final decision on a rate case within nine months, the utility may temporarily implement its originally requested rates. NorthWestern Energy applied this provision and began implementing temporary rates on May 23, 2025.

The PSC is dedicated to thoroughly reviewing NorthWestern's original proposal as well as all settlements submitted. After considering the evidence and legal arguments presented, the Commission will determine just and reasonable rates for customers. Should the final approved rates fall below the temporary rates currently in effect, customers can expect refunds for any overcharges plus interest.

The hearing details are as follows:

What: Montana PSC Hearing on NorthWestern Energy Rate Case

When: June 9, 2025, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Continuing day-to-day through June 20, 2025

Where: Montana Public Service Commission (Bollinger Hearing Room) 1701 Prospect Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

The PSC encourages public participation and comments. Interested individuals may sign up in advance by emailing pschelp@mt.gov or by calling (800) 646-6150. Written comments can be mailed to the PSC or submitted electronically through the Commission's REDDI portal.

For more information on how to submit public comments, visit psc.mt.gov/reddi-help and select “Submit a Public Comment.”

