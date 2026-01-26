Montana sets organ donation record for LifeCenter Northwest

MONTANA — Montanans helped organizations break records in 2025 by giving life to others through organ donation.

LifeCenter Northwest reported they were able to assist 73 organ donors in 2025, a record-breaking statistic for the organization. A total of 211 organs from Montana donors were distributed to transplant centers nationwide, representing a 36% increase from 2024.

LifeCenter Northwest helps families navigate the process of losing their loved ones while ensuring that life-saving organs reach patients on the waiting list.

The organization has served Montana since 1997 and they also serve patients in Washington in Alaska. Despite a successful 2025, the work continues as LifeCenter Northwest encourages everyone to consider saying "yes" to becoming an organ donor.

Ashlei Lind, the director of external affairs at LifeCenter Northwest, explained the importance of making end-of-life decisions clear.

"I think the thing that's most important is that death can be complicated in many situations, and it also brings up a lot of emotions. And so when you have clarity about what your end of life wishes are, it just helps the process," Lind said.

LifeCenter Northwest CEO Santokh Gill emphasized the impact of Montanans' generosity.

"Last year's successes reflect the generosity of Montanans who chose to help others during some of the hardest moments families can face. Working alongside hospitals across the state, we were able to honor those decisions and make sure each donor's gift reached someone in need," Gill said.

Currently, 183 people in Montana are on an organ transplant waiting list.

Those interested in becoming a donor can register through donatelifemt.org.