Montana Shakespeare in the Park gearing up for 51st season

Montana Shakespeare in the Park is gearing up for their 51st season this year.

The group’s season begins in elementary classrooms with an original Montana Shakes! production, Hamlet Sandwich. This production is a take on the Shakespearean classic, Hamlet. However, tragedy is replaced with uplifting lessons on bullying and creative imagination.

MSIP will hit the road this summer on their free tour performing Dumas’ The Three Musketeers and Shakespeare's Measure for Measure. The cast of 10 will travel across the state and neighboring states to perform.

The season will wrap up with their Shakespeare in the Schools production of As You Like It, a story of romance and comedy.