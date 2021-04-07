Montana Shakespeare in the Parks announces 2021 season

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks announced the performance schedule for its 2021 season, featuring performances of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Cymbeline."

"After enduring a year of uncertainty, we are so thrilled to be looking towards our 2021 season where we’ll be able to once again engage our amazing communities with live free professional theatre," said Executive Artistic Director Kevin Asselin. "Our greatest passion at MSIP is the opportunity that we’ve had for 49 years to bring families and neighbors together to share a picnic and enjoy the splendor of Shakespeare’s world, a world that is so relevant to our own.”

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, an outreach program of Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture, will embark on its 49th tour this summer, covering nearly 7,000 miles across Montana and neighboring states. All performances are offered free to audiences in local parks and public spaces.

"Without question, absence makes the heart grow fonder, and MSU's College of Arts & Architecture is proud that our very own Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will be back on the road this summer," said Dr. Royce W. Smith, Dean, College of Arts & Architecture. "We'll be working closely with the communities around our region to deliver free Shakespeare performances with an eye to all our audiences' health and well-being. We look forward to warmly welcoming audiences to another spectacular season in the coming months!"

