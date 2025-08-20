Montana sheriff talks railroad safety after woman loses her life in train-pedestrian accident

THREE FORKS — On a hot sunny day in Montana, many folks flood to water. If you’re from the Three Forks area? You’ve probably visited the Milwaukee Fishing Accessa few times. And you probably know the bridges there.

“I commute a lot from Big Sky to here” says one Three Forks resident. “Every time I’ve driven by here, when it’s warm out, I see kids jumping off this bridge all the time”.

I caught up with Cesar Gonzalez before he hit the river.

“My buddy came out, visiting from California. I’m enjoying the weather, enjoying fishing” Cesar tells me.

Cesar is a traveling lineman who lives in Three Forks. He says he comes to the Milwaukee Fishing Access often, so I asked, “Have you heard what happened?” “No” Cesar informed me, “I haven’t heard anything”.

I informed Cesar that last Wednesday, shortly after 4:00 pm , 20-year-old Anna Steigerwald of Littleton Colorado came to the Milwaukee Fishing Access with friends. They were swimming in the water when Anna got out to explore the railroad tracks on the bridge. While she was on the tracks, a train began to approach. Anna tried to get off the tracks, but tragically the train struck and killed her.

“I mean it’s so easy to climb up there. They need to put in like a fence around it or something. Something to prevent people from going on there because they’re going to do it”Cesar said with a heavy heart.

But Cesar brought up a good point. As I walked around the popular fishing access, I noticed there was not a single warning or ‘no trespassing’ sign in sight for these railroad tracks. I reached out to Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad about the lack of signage.

They responded, "We are exploring improved signage at this location and hope this unfortunate incident is a reminder of the importance of always staying off the railroad tracks. Not only is it illegal, but it’s also incredibly dangerous to train crews and pedestrians. We work with and support Operation Lifesaver as a tool to help educate members of the public about safety near rail lines, and encourage people to access https://www.operationlifesaver.ca/ [operationlifesaver.ca] for educational resources, including pedestrian and motor safety tips."

I met up with Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer to get his thoughts.

“It is private property it would be owned by Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. It could be posted, or it could be fenced off I guess. But as it sits right now, no, there is nothing out there warning them”Springer shared.

WATCH: MTN's Cassidy investigates at the scene

Fatal train collision near Three Forks sparks discussion on safety measures

Despite the lack of signage, Springer says railroads are more dangerous than many people realize.

“Especially when you’re in front of a train. You really can’t hear them unless that whistle is blowing. The sound of a train comes more from the side and the rear” Springer explains.

Springer says this advice goes for when you’re driving as well.

“If you’re coming up on a railroad track to cross over at an unmarked intersection? Make sure that you stop. Take a good look both directions. And then cross”says Springer.

Although train accidents are not very common in Gallatin County?Springer shared, “In the last few years there’s been about 3 incidents. This being the 3rd".

Springer wants to remind everyone that train accidents DO happen. So, even if you think a track is inactive?

“Recognize that these are active tracks, many of them are active. You may not know when they’re coming, and you may not be able to get away from them”.