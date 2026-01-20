State officials are moving forward with plans for a new forensic mental health facility in Laurel, but local leaders say they're being kept in the dark about the project's progress.

Watch state officials discuss the project below:

Montana state forensic mental health facility plans advance without local feedback

On Saturday, Dec.17, Montana Department of Health and Human Services Executive Director Charlie Brereton provided a project status update to legislators in Helena. While the facility remains in planning stages, Laurel city and Yellowstone County officials say they are unaware of how the project is moving forward.

The current draft plans, which were shown to legislators at the Saturday meeting, mark the first time anyone in Yellowstone County or the city of Laurel has seen them. The plans are being finalized with design firm DLR Group.

"The first I was aware of them was when Q2 made me aware of them this morning. So that's not open, honest or transparent," said Mark Morse, Yellowstone County commissioner.

Morse said Montana prides itself on open, honest, transparent government, but this process has been anything but that.

The lack of communication stands in contrast to promises made by state officials. At a Dec. 9 Laurel City Council meeting, Brereton said the state was deeply committed to working with Laurel's leaders and residents to ensure transparency, safety and shared benefits associated with the project.

However, officials in Laurel haven't heard from the state since that meeting. Laurel Mayor Dave Waggoner said in an email that they have not heard anything from the state, calling it "very interesting that they want to be here, without saying anything."

The state has progressed beyond just architectural plans. DPHHS officials said that the Montana Board of Investment is nearing a contingent buy-sell agreement, something the state previously promised to share with Laurel officials first.

Dan Villa, executive director of the Board of Investments, had previously told the Laurel City Council that when the board enters into a contingent buy-sell agreement with a property owner, the City Council would hear about it first and would not read about it in a press release or hear about it from news media.

"I have no idea if they have a land there, but I think I also heard from Q2 this morning that they're working on a land deal in Laurel. So we have no idea. Is it in the county? Is it in the city of Laurel? Where is it? Are they going to ask for city services? There's just a lot of questions around this whole process," Morse said.

While the exact location of the facility remains unknown, it's understood that the $26.5 million allocated by the state Legislature last year will not be sufficient for the project.

"The department does know at this time that the $26.5 million will be insufficient for the project. We are having conversations with the governor's budgeting officer to identify alternative funding sources," Brereton said.

Brereton estimated the total cost will likely fall between $30 million to $50 million, though he noted this is a rough estimate as they have not received a final figure from DLR or Cushing Terrell Group.

