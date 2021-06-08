Montana State Parks sees record visitation so far for 2021

HELENA — Montana State Parks is crediting mild weather during the first quarter of the year for contributing to a record number of visitors.

A total of 393,175 park visitors were recorded in the first quarter, a 20.2% increase over 2020 and a 78% increase over the same period in 2019.

According to Montana State Parks, of the 40 state parks that were seasonally open during the first quarter, 80% experienced an increase in estimated visitation compared with last year.

Day use and camping occupancy are projected to rise across the state during the spring and summer months.

The top five most visited state parks in the first quarter were:

Giant Springs State Park Great Falls - 81,979 visits (up 7.8%) Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Helena - 33,606 visits (up 18.2%) Flathead Lake State Park (All Units), Flathead Lake - 28,921 visits (down 2.4%) Cooney Reservoir State Park, Roberts - 28,820 visits (up 50.3%) Lake Elmo State Park, Billings - 27,316 visits (up 13.4%)

Below is a list of the most highly visited state parks in each of FWP's administrative regions: