Montana unemployment rate at record 2.3%; Missoula at 2.8%

MTN News
Posted at 5:38 PM, Apr 21, 2023
Montana’s unemployment rate continued its downward trend in March, hitting an all-time low of 2.3%, the Department of Labor and Industry said Friday.

The figure has fallen in each of the last four months, hitting its previous record in February at 2.4%.

The rate in Missoula County sits at 2.8% — a decrease of 0.3 points over the prior year.

“With our pro-jobs, pro-family policies and the unparalleled work ethic of Montanans, our economy is setting the standard for the nation,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said Friday in a statement. “We’ll continue to work with job creators to bring new folks into the workforce and make sure they get the training and skills they need to succeed, thrive and prosper.”

According to the latest figures, total employment in Montana added 1,847 jobs in March. In the first three months of 2023, more than 4,600 jobs have been created.

March's figures also mark the 17th consecutive month Montana's unemployment rate has stayed under 3%. Gianforte said more than 37,000 new jobs have been created in the state since he took office.

Democrats credit recent legislation passed in Congress, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, among others, for the nation's gain in jobs.

But Gianforte has blamed recent legislation for prompting inflation, which increased by 0.4% in March, or 5.6% over the past year.

The unemployment rate in Ravalli County was 3% in March while Lake County was 3.4%. Glacier and Sanders counties were 5.5% while Mineral and Lincoln counties were 5.9% and 6.1%, respectively.

COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT RATES

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s 56 counties is provided below for your convenience. County unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 2.8%.

 
Unemployment Rate
Employment
Rank
County
Current Unemployment Rate
Change over Year
Current Employment
Job Change from Last Year
1
Carter
1.6
-0.3
719
-1
2
Fallon
1.7
-0.1
1,660
-6
2
Toole
1.7
-0.6
2,101
17
4
Daniels
1.8
-0.1
888
-10
4
Wibaux
1.8
-0.7
443
14
6
Gallatin
1.9
0
77,900
2734
6
Liberty
1.9
-0.2
1,038
12
6
McCone
1.9
0.2
1,025
-5
9
Hill
2
-0.4
7,429
-113
9
Sweet Grass
2
-0.2
1,917
-87
11
Dawson
2.1
-0.4
4,503
-56
11
Madison
2.1
-0.4
6,032
489
11
Richland
2.1
-0.8
5,801
113
11
Treasure
2.1
-0.3
367
0
15
Beaverhead
2.2
-0.5
5,542
394
16
Stillwater
2.3
-0.2
5,360
-44
17
Lewis and Clark
2.4
-0.2
38,300
1162
17
Pondera
2.4
-0.4
2,659
-34
17
Yellowstone
2.4
-0.3
84,180
52
20
Sheridan
2.5
0.1
1,782
-1
21
Carbon
2.6
-0.3
5,673
3
21
Meagher
2.6
0.2
1,060
20
23
Cascade
2.7
-0.3
38,720
905
23
Chouteau
2.7
0.4
2,559
55
23
Jefferson
2.7
-0.3
6,068
174
23
Judith Basin
2.7
-0.2
1,034
21
23
Powder River
2.7
0.1
1,028
20
28
Golden Valley
2.8
-1.1
375
1
28
Missoula
2.8
-0.3
66,486
1952
28
Petroleum
2.8
0.4
280
-1
28
Teton
2.8
-0.1
2,829
19
28
Valley
2.8
-0.4
3,919
-44
33
Deer Lodge
2.9
-0.2
5,331
115
33
Musselshell
2.9
-0.4
2,321
0
35
Ravalli
3
-0.5
21,629
434
35
Rosebud
3
-0.7
3,488
-79
37
Custer
3.1
0
6,275
8
38
Fergus
3.2
-0.7
5,761
-52
39
Powell
3.3
-0.1
2,782
-63
40
Lake
3.4
-0.3
14,133
451
40
Park
3.4
0.2
9,714
512
40
Silver Bow
3.4
-0.1
17,302
-68
43
Broadwater
3.6
0
2,775
76
43
Flathead
3.6
-0.4
50,969
1238
45
Roosevelt
3.7
-0.2
4,274
17
46
Blaine
3.8
0.5
2,226
-64
46
Garfield
3.8
0.8
770
-37
48
Prairie
4
0
498
-3
49
Phillips
4.2
-0.1
1,810
-49
49
Wheatland
4.2
-0.2
773
0
51
Big Horn
4.4
-0.8
4,475
-82
52
Granite
4.5
-0.2
1,680
-8
53
Glacier
5.5
0
5,504
160
53
Sanders
5.5
-0.5
5,197
154
55
Mineral
5.9
-0.9
1,745
65
56
Lincoln
6.1
-0.1
8,276
142

RESERVATION UNEMPLOYMENT RATES

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s seven reservations is provided below. Reservation unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 2.8%. Reservation areas overlap with county areas, meaning that unemployed individuals living on a reservation will be included in both the reservation and county totals.

 
Unemployment Rate
Employment
Rank
Area
Current Unemployment Rate
Change over Year
Current Employment
Job Change from Last Year
1
Flathead
3.6
-0.3
13,852
440
2
Fort Peck
4.7
-0.4
3,844
9
3
Crow
6.7
-1.1
2,305
-38
4
Northern Cheyenne
7.5
-1.8
1,229
-26
5
Blackfeet
7.6
-0.2
3,885
103
5
Rocky Boy's
7.6
-0.2
1,089
-3
7
Fort Belknap
9
0.6
732
-21
