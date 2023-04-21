Montana unemployment rate at record 2.3%; Missoula at 2.8%

Montana’s unemployment rate continued its downward trend in March, hitting an all-time low of 2.3%, the Department of Labor and Industry said Friday.

The figure has fallen in each of the last four months, hitting its previous record in February at 2.4%.

The rate in Missoula County sits at 2.8% — a decrease of 0.3 points over the prior year.

“With our pro-jobs, pro-family policies and the unparalleled work ethic of Montanans, our economy is setting the standard for the nation,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said Friday in a statement. “We’ll continue to work with job creators to bring new folks into the workforce and make sure they get the training and skills they need to succeed, thrive and prosper.”

According to the latest figures, total employment in Montana added 1,847 jobs in March. In the first three months of 2023, more than 4,600 jobs have been created.

March's figures also mark the 17th consecutive month Montana's unemployment rate has stayed under 3%. Gianforte said more than 37,000 new jobs have been created in the state since he took office.

Democrats credit recent legislation passed in Congress, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, among others, for the nation's gain in jobs.

But Gianforte has blamed recent legislation for prompting inflation, which increased by 0.4% in March, or 5.6% over the past year.

The unemployment rate in Ravalli County was 3% in March while Lake County was 3.4%. Glacier and Sanders counties were 5.5% while Mineral and Lincoln counties were 5.9% and 6.1%, respectively.

COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT RATES

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s 56 counties is provided below for your convenience. County unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 2.8%.



Unemployment Rate

Employment

Rank

County

Current Unemployment Rate

Change over Year

Current Employment

Job Change from Last Year

1

Carter

1.6

-0.3

719

-1

2

Fallon

1.7

-0.1

1,660

-6

2

Toole

1.7

-0.6

2,101

17

4

Daniels

1.8

-0.1

888

-10

4

Wibaux

1.8

-0.7

443

14

6

Gallatin

1.9

0

77,900

2734

6

Liberty

1.9

-0.2

1,038

12

6

McCone

1.9

0.2

1,025

-5

9

Hill

2

-0.4

7,429

-113

9

Sweet Grass

2

-0.2

1,917

-87

11

Dawson

2.1

-0.4

4,503

-56

11

Madison

2.1

-0.4

6,032

489

11

Richland

2.1

-0.8

5,801

113

11

Treasure

2.1

-0.3

367

0

15

Beaverhead

2.2

-0.5

5,542

394

16

Stillwater

2.3

-0.2

5,360

-44

17

Lewis and Clark

2.4

-0.2

38,300

1162

17

Pondera

2.4

-0.4

2,659

-34

17

Yellowstone

2.4

-0.3

84,180

52

20

Sheridan

2.5

0.1

1,782

-1

21

Carbon

2.6

-0.3

5,673

3

21

Meagher

2.6

0.2

1,060

20

23

Cascade

2.7

-0.3

38,720

905

23

Chouteau

2.7

0.4

2,559

55

23

Jefferson

2.7

-0.3

6,068

174

23

Judith Basin

2.7

-0.2

1,034

21

23

Powder River

2.7

0.1

1,028

20

28

Golden Valley

2.8

-1.1

375

1

28

Missoula

2.8

-0.3

66,486

1952

28

Petroleum

2.8

0.4

280

-1

28

Teton

2.8

-0.1

2,829

19

28

Valley

2.8

-0.4

3,919

-44

33

Deer Lodge

2.9

-0.2

5,331

115

33

Musselshell

2.9

-0.4

2,321

0

35

Ravalli

3

-0.5

21,629

434

35

Rosebud

3

-0.7

3,488

-79

37

Custer

3.1

0

6,275

8

38

Fergus

3.2

-0.7

5,761

-52

39

Powell

3.3

-0.1

2,782

-63

40

Lake

3.4

-0.3

14,133

451

40

Park

3.4

0.2

9,714

512

40

Silver Bow

3.4

-0.1

17,302

-68

43

Broadwater

3.6

0

2,775

76

43

Flathead

3.6

-0.4

50,969

1238

45

Roosevelt

3.7

-0.2

4,274

17

46

Blaine

3.8

0.5

2,226

-64

46

Garfield

3.8

0.8

770

-37

48

Prairie

4

0

498

-3

49

Phillips

4.2

-0.1

1,810

-49

49

Wheatland

4.2

-0.2

773

0

51

Big Horn

4.4

-0.8

4,475

-82

52

Granite

4.5

-0.2

1,680

-8

53

Glacier

5.5

0

5,504

160

53

Sanders

5.5

-0.5

5,197

154

55

Mineral

5.9

-0.9

1,745

65

56

Lincoln

6.1

-0.1

8,276

142



RESERVATION UNEMPLOYMENT RATES

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s seven reservations is provided below. Reservation unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 2.8%. Reservation areas overlap with county areas, meaning that unemployed individuals living on a reservation will be included in both the reservation and county totals.