Montana unemployment rate falls to 4.0%

HELENA — The state’s unemployment rate declined in January to 4.0% and remains lower than the national rate of 6.3%.

After accounting for Montana’s annual benchmarking revisions, January’s unemployment rate fell 0.2% over the month, according to Montana Department of Labor & Industry statistics.

Total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, increased by 1,191 jobs in January in a rebound following December’s contraction.

Payroll employment added 700 jobs in January, with job gains highest in professional services and wholesale and retail trade.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 0.3% in January, driven by continued increases in gasoline prices.

The lowest jobless rate in January was 2.3% in McCone County while the highest unemployment rate was 10.2% in Glacier County.

Unemployment Rate Employment Rank County Current Unemployment Rate Change over Year Current Employment Job Change from Last Year 1 McCone 2.3 -0.1 954 46 2 Daniels 2.4 -0.5 883 21 3 Liberty 2.7 -0.6 956 54 4 Carter 3.0 0.6 647 48 4 Petroleum 3.0 -0.7 262 -1 6 Garfield 3.1 -0.7 755 62 6 Golden Valley 3.1 -1.8 342 -5 6 Sweet Grass 3.1 -0.5 1,787 58 9 Gallatin 3.4 0.9 66,843 -423 9 Judith Basin 3.4 -1.4 948 30 9 Powder River 3.4 0.4 968 57 12 Toole 3.5 0.2 2,044 33 13 Meagher 3.7 -0.3 1,000 45 14 Chouteau 3.9 0.3 2,346 32 14 Powell 3.9 -0.6 2,705 -57 16 Beaverhead 4.0 0.3 4,795 -3 16 Fallon 4.0 1.7 1,559 -75 16 Hill 4.0 -0.1 7,032 -243 19 Madison 4.1 0.5 5,064 -260 19 Stillwater 4.1 0.3 5,029 -85 19 Treasure 4.1 1.7 328 5 22 Jefferson 4.2 -0.1 5,464 11 23 Yellowstone 4.4 0.6 76,274 -2,426 24 Lewis and Clark 4.5 0.7 34,390 -60 24 Teton 4.5 -0.5 2,593 7 24 Valley 4.5 0.3 3,808 -44 27 Pondera 4.7 0.9 2,543 40 28 Cascade 4.8 0.6 34,955 -1,765 28 Deer Lodge 4.8 1.0 4,663 -134 28 Fergus 4.8 0.0 5,451 -302 31 Custer 4.9 0.7 5,807 -32 31 Dawson 4.9 1.6 4,392 -6 33 Rosebud 5.0 0.0 3,377 -169 34 Wibaux 5.1 2.0 429 -8 35 Blaine 5.2 0.4 2,126 -250 35 Carbon 5.2 0.2 5,101 -144 35 Missoula 5.2 1.1 58,207 -3,384 38 Richland 5.3 2.1 5,438 -274 39 Lake 5.5 -0.3 12,506 74 39 Sheridan 5.5 2.2 1,700 34 39 Silver Bow 5.5 0.8 15,952 -438 42 Phillips 5.7 0.4 1,792 25 42 Ravalli 5.7 0.5 19,168 -49 42 Roosevelt 5.7 0.9 4,183 -62 45 Musselshell 5.8 -0.5 2,191 40 45 Prairie 5.8 0.7 442 -7 47 Broadwater 5.9 0.5 2,390 -52 48 Park 6.0 1.5 7,860 -374 49 Flathead 6.5 0.0 44,604 -132 50 Granite 6.7 -1.7 1,519 -81 51 Mineral 7.7 -3.2 1,540 -37 52 Sanders 8.0 -0.4 4,525 120 53 Wheatland 8.3 2.2 689 -39 54 Big Horn 9.1 1.8 4,420 102 55 Lincoln 9.2 -1.1 6,970 -290 56 Glacier 10.2 1.7 4,541 -440

Reservation Unemployment Rates