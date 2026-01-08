Montana unemployment rate rises to 3.3%, continues four-year trend of under 3.4%

HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte's office announced on Wednesday that Montana’s unemployment rate rose to 3.3% in November.
But the state continues its record of over four consecutive years with unemployment at or below 3.4%.
Montana's unemployment rate remains 1.3% lower than the national rate of 4.6%, keeping the state among the top ten with the lowest unemployment rates nationwide.
The state's labor force added approximately 2,200 workers over the last two months, while total employment increased by nearly 800.
The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis over the two months from September to November 2025.
Over the last twelve months, the all items index increased by 2.7% before seasonal adjustment.
Core inflation, or the index for all items less food and energy, rose 2.6% over the last 12 months.
County Unemployment Rates
|
|Unemployment Rate
|Employment
|Rank
|County
|Current Unemployment Rate
|Change over Year
|Current Employment
|Job Change from Last Year
|1
|Carter
|2
|0
|649
|-26
|1
|Powder River
|2
|0
|944
|75
|3
|Fallon
|2.2
|0.8
|1381
|-74
|3
|Richland
|2.2
|0.3
|5788
|-182
|3
|Treasure
|2.2
|0.4
|360
|-32
|6
|Sweet Grass
|2.3
|0.4
|1993
|126
|7
|Garfield
|2.4
|-1.1
|601
|-5
|7
|Golden Valley
|2.4
|-0.9
|403
|-2
|9
|Custer
|2.5
|0.4
|6446
|38
|10
|Liberty
|2.7
|0.9
|850
|-10
|10
|Prairie
|2.7
|1.2
|609
|-113
|12
|Beaverhead
|2.8
|0.4
|4626
|136
|12
|Broadwater
|2.8
|0.9
|3859
|-24
|12
|Chouteau
|2.8
|0.9
|2611
|-118
|12
|Meagher
|2.8
|0.5
|980
|-28
|12
|Teton
|2.8
|0.9
|2765
|24
|17
|Daniels
|2.9
|0.8
|701
|0
|17
|Sheridan
|2.9
|1
|1654
|-17
|17
|Valley
|2.9
|0.7
|3539
|-34
|20
|Dawson
|3
|0.9
|4282
|-40
|20
|Hill
|3
|1
|6944
|189
|20
|Stillwater
|3
|0.7
|4411
|-45
|20
|Gallatin
|3
|0.6
|72186
|-3188
|24
|Missoula
|3.1
|0.6
|70493
|199
|24
|Toole
|3.1
|0.7
|2144
|20
|24
|Yellowstone
|3.1
|0.7
|86769
|-74
|27
|Blaine
|3.2
|0.9
|2631
|49
|27
|Carbon
|3.2
|0.4
|5497
|-60
|27
|Lewis and Clark
|3.2
|0.8
|36518
|-169
|27
|McCone
|3.2
|0.4
|797
|-15
|27
|Pondera
|3.2
|0
|2368
|-50
|27
|Wibaux
|3.2
|0
|394
|28
|33
|Fergus
|3.3
|0.9
|5635
|-21
|33
|Jefferson
|3.3
|0.8
|5984
|-48
|33
|Petroleum
|3.3
|0.4
|236
|0
|33
|Phillips
|3.3
|0.6
|1960
|44
|33
|Rosebud
|3.3
|0.8
|3589
|187
|33
|Cascade
|3.3
|0.7
|38307
|-432
|39
|Judith Basin
|3.5
|1.3
|920
|-54
|40
|Park
|3.6
|0.6
|9503
|-337
|40
|Silver Bow
|3.6
|0.7
|17773
|763
|40
|Flathead
|3.6
|0.6
|59583
|2146
|43
|Ravalli
|3.7
|0.8
|20879
|713
|44
|Lake
|3.9
|0.8
|14430
|371
|44
|Powell
|3.9
|0.8
|2476
|-18
|44
|Roosevelt
|3.9
|0.6
|3593
|73
|47
|Wheatland
|4
|0.5
|691
|-33
|48
|Deer Lodge
|4.2
|1.1
|4313
|74
|49
|Mineral
|4.6
|-0.1
|2163
|-5
|49
|Musselshell
|4.6
|1.3
|1831
|-59
|51
|Glacier
|5.2
|0.7
|5525
|137
|52
|Big Horn
|5.4
|1.4
|4281
|-42
|53
|Sanders
|5.5
|0.4
|4890
|353
|54
|Granite
|5.8
|1.1
|1285
|-20
|55
|Lincoln
|6
|0.8
|8126
|143
|56
|Madison
|8.2
|2.6
|2969
|-221
Rserevation Unemployment Rates
|
|Unemployment Rate
|Employment
|Rank
|Area
|Current Unemployment Rate
|Change over Year
|Current Employment
|Job Change from Last Year
|1
|Flathead
|4.7
|0.9
|13862
|384
|2
|Fort Peck
|5.6
|1.1
|3030
|49
|3
|Blackfeet
|6.9
|0.9
|4050
|88
|4
|Northern Cheyenne
|7.5
|1.9
|1347
|42
|5
|Rocky Boy's
|8.4
|2.8
|924
|-1
|6
|Crow
|9
|2.4
|2049
|-19
|7
|Fort Belknap
|13
|2.8
|834
|16