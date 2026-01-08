Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Montana unemployment rate rises to 3.3%, continues four-year trend of under 3.4%

Montana's unemployment rate remains 1.3% lower than the national rate of 4.6%.
HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte's office announced on Wednesday that Montana’s unemployment rate rose to 3.3% in November.

But the state continues its record of over four consecutive years with unemployment at or below 3.4%.

Montana's unemployment rate remains 1.3% lower than the national rate of 4.6%, keeping the state among the top ten with the lowest unemployment rates nationwide.

The state's labor force added approximately 2,200 workers over the last two months, while total employment increased by nearly 800.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis over the two months from September to November 2025.

Over the last twelve months, the all items index increased by 2.7% before seasonal adjustment.

Core inflation, or the index for all items less food and energy, rose 2.6% over the last 12 months.

County Unemployment Rates 

 
Unemployment Rate
Employment
Rank 
County 
Current Unemployment Rate 
Change over Year 
Current Employment 
Job Change from Last Year 

Carter 


649 
-26 

Powder River 


944 
75 

Fallon 
2.2 
0.8 
1381 
-74 

Richland 
2.2 
0.3 
5788 
-182 

Treasure 
2.2 
0.4 
360 
-32 

Sweet Grass 
2.3 
0.4 
1993 
126 

Garfield 
2.4 
-1.1 
601 
-5 

Golden Valley 
2.4 
-0.9 
403 
-2 

Custer 
2.5 
0.4 
6446 
38 
10 
Liberty 
2.7 
0.9 
850 
-10 
10 
Prairie 
2.7 
1.2 
609 
-113 
12 
Beaverhead 
2.8 
0.4 
4626 
136 
12 
Broadwater 
2.8 
0.9 
3859 
-24 
12 
Chouteau 
2.8 
0.9 
2611 
-118 
12 
Meagher 
2.8 
0.5 
980 
-28 
12 
Teton 
2.8 
0.9 
2765 
24 
17 
Daniels 
2.9 
0.8 
701 

17 
Sheridan 
2.9 

1654 
-17 
17 
Valley 
2.9 
0.7 
3539 
-34 
20 
Dawson 

0.9 
4282 
-40 
20 
Hill 


6944 
189 
20 
Stillwater 

0.7 
4411 
-45 
20 
Gallatin 

0.6 
72186 
-3188 
24 
Missoula 
3.1 
0.6 
70493 
199 
24 
Toole 
3.1 
0.7 
2144 
20 
24 
Yellowstone 
3.1 
0.7 
86769 
-74 
27 
Blaine 
3.2 
0.9 
2631 
49 
27 
Carbon 
3.2 
0.4 
5497 
-60 
27 
Lewis and Clark 
3.2 
0.8 
36518 
-169 
27 
McCone 
3.2 
0.4 
797 
-15 
27 
Pondera 
3.2 

2368 
-50 
27 
Wibaux 
3.2 

394 
28 
33 
Fergus 
3.3 
0.9 
5635 
-21 
33 
Jefferson 
3.3 
0.8 
5984 
-48 
33 
Petroleum 
3.3 
0.4 
236 

33 
Phillips 
3.3 
0.6 
1960 
44 
33 
Rosebud 
3.3 
0.8 
3589 
187 
33 
Cascade 
3.3 
0.7 
38307 
-432 
39 
Judith Basin 
3.5 
1.3 
920 
-54 
40 
Park 
3.6 
0.6 
9503 
-337 
40 
Silver Bow 
3.6 
0.7 
17773 
763 
40 
Flathead 
3.6 
0.6 
59583 
2146 
43 
Ravalli 
3.7 
0.8 
20879 
713 
44 
Lake 
3.9 
0.8 
14430 
371 
44 
Powell 
3.9 
0.8 
2476 
-18 
44 
Roosevelt 
3.9 
0.6 
3593 
73 
47 
Wheatland 

0.5 
691 
-33 
48 
Deer Lodge 
4.2 
1.1 
4313 
74 
49 
Mineral 
4.6 
-0.1 
2163 
-5 
49 
Musselshell 
4.6 
1.3 
1831 
-59 
51 
Glacier 
5.2 
0.7 
5525 
137 
52 
Big Horn 
5.4 
1.4 
4281 
-42 
53 
Sanders 
5.5 
0.4 
4890 
353 
54 
Granite 
5.8 
1.1 
1285 
-20 
55 
Lincoln 

0.8 
8126 
143 
56 
Madison 
8.2 
2.6 
2969 
-221 

Rserevation Unemployment Rates 

 
Unemployment Rate
Employment
Rank 
Area 
Current Unemployment Rate 
Change over Year 
Current Employment 
Job Change from Last Year 

Flathead 
4.7 
0.9 
13862 
384 

Fort Peck 
5.6 
1.1 
3030 
49 

Blackfeet 
6.9 
0.9 
4050 
88 

Northern Cheyenne 
7.5 
1.9 
1347 
42 

Rocky Boy's 
8.4 
2.8 
924 
-1 

Crow 

2.4 
2049 
-19 

Fort Belknap 
13 
2.8 
834 
16 

