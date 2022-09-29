Montana VA providing flu shot clinics

HELENA - The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) kicks off the 2022 flu shot season next week.

Enrolled Montana veterans will have several options to make getting a free flu shot easy.

Veterans who are enrolled with VA healthcare will be offered flu shots at their Montana VA primary care appointments.

Flu vaccines are also available to enrolled veterans at pharmacies and urgent care locations across Montana.

Veterans can search by entering in their home zip code at https://www.va.gov/find-locations to find a location.

Many local Montana VA clinics will also be holding additional flu shot options, such as drive-in flu clinics or walk-in options.

“Flu is always a preventable respiratory infection,” said Montana VA Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman. “The flu shot is a safe, compassionate way we can protect others by stopping the spread of the flu virus.”

The flu vaccine gets updated annually, and the VA advises that veterans get a flu shot each year.

VA officials note that the flu shot is safe and effective, and a person cannot get the flu from the flu shot.

Montana VA’s Flu Shot Clinic Schedule (by location)

Billings, Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic (1775 Spring Creek Lane, Billings)

October 5 Drive-Through Flu Clinic: From 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. (in the parking lot)

Walk-in flu shots are available every Thursday beginning October 6 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 pm in the Ben Steele Conference room.

Bozeman Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic (1101 E. Main Street, Bozeman)

October 5 Walk-In Flu Clinic: From 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Butte VA Clinic (40 Three Bears Drive, Butte)

October 12 Drive-Through Flu Clinic: From 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Walk-in flu shots are available every Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Cut Bank (8 Second Avenue Southeast, Cut Bank)

Walk-in flu shots are available Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and again from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Fort Harrison/Helena (3687 Veterans Drive, Fort Harrison)

October 5 Drive-Through Flu Clinic: From 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. (Parking Lot A)

Walk-in flu shots are available in the Primary Care Clinic (2nd floor conference room) every Thursday (beginning Sept. 29) from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Glasgow (630 2nd Avenue South, Suite A, Glasgow)

Walk-in flu shots are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Glendive VA Clinic (2000 Montana Avenue, Glendive)

October 4 Drive-Through Flu Clinic: From 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Walk-in flu shots are available Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Great Falls VA Clinic (1400 29th South, Suite 1, Great Falls)

Walk-in flu shots are available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Kalispell VA Clinic (31 Three Mile Drive, Suite 102, Kalispell)

Walk-in flu shots are available every Wednesday in October from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Miles City VA Clinic (316 S Haynes Avenue, Miles City)

October 5 Drive-Through Flu Clinic: From 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. (North side of clinic)

Walk-in flu shots are available Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Missoula David J. Thatcher VA Clinic (3885 West Broadway Street, Missoula)