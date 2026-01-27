Montana's first bird flu case of 2026 reported in Carbon County backyard flock

The state Department of Livestock has confirmed Montana's first case of bird flu this year in a backyard flock of chickens and ducks in Carbon County.

The case was confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 21, the agency said in a Tuesday, Jan. 27, news release.

Montana last had a case of bird flu in October 2025.

“The Carbon County case is part of the avian influenza outbreak that has been going on for almost 4 years now.” said Dr. Emily Kalecyzc, assistant state veterinarian, in a written statement. “Even though the disease has only impacted a small percentage of Montana flocks, ongoing vigilance and increased biosecurity remains important to protect the health of poultry, domestic animals, and people.”

Bird flu, also known as highly pathogen avian influenza, is typically spread among migrating waterfowl, and the highest risk for outbreaks is during spring and fall migration.

Domestic birds can be infected through contact with migratory birds, and other species are also at risk, including cats and dairy cattle.

State livestock officials recommend housing chickens and other domestic birds inside and using good biosecurity practices to minimize the risk of spreading disease.

The risk of spread to humans is low but not impossible, according to livestock officials. Health officials recommend workers wear gloves when handling sick or dead birds, along with thorough hand washing.

The Department encourages all poultry producers to immediately report sudden onset of illness or high death loss in domestic poultry to their veterinarian or MDOL (406/444-2976). If you find sick or dead wild birds that have died from unknown causes, please contact your local Fish, Wildlife, and Parks warden, biologist, or regional office, or call the FWP wildlife veterinarian (406/577-7880). Additionally, dairy producers who observe a sudden decrease in milk production, decreased appetite, fever, respiratory disease, or loose feces that cannot be otherwise explained are encouraged to report to their veterinarian or MDOL. Raw milk from sick cows should not be consumed.

The mission of the Montana Department of Livestock is to control and eradicate animal diseases, prevent the transmission of animal diseases to humans, and to protect the livestock industry from theft and predatory animals. For more information, visit www.liv.mt.gov [liv.mt.gov].