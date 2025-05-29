Montana's Ruby Wang out of Scripps National Spelling Bee after 3rd round

MISSOULA — Montana's state spelling champion, 11-year-old Ruby Wang from Saint Joseph School in Missoula did not advance after the third round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Tuesday night.

The third round consisted of a written test that assessed spelling and vocabulary.

Competing at such a high level is a significant achievement in itself, and making it through the first two rounds is commendable for the fifth grade student.

So far, 84 spellers have been eliminated, with 99 moving on to the quarterfinals. Ruby's achievement put her in a tie for 100th place out of more than 200 spellers.

She and her family plan to stay and watch the rest of the competition taking place outside Washington, D.C.

Ruby's sister, Cheyenne, competed last year and made it to the quarterfinals, eventually coming in at 60th place.

