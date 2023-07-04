Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies in Bigfork crash

An 18-year-old motorcyclist died after hitting a vehicle on Highway 35 in Bigfork on Sunday evening.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 15:59:34-04

BIGFORK - An 18-year-old man from Bigfork died in a Sunday evening crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the accident happened shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Montana Highway 35 and Village Lane in Bigfork.

The victim was driving a motorcycle "at a high rate of speed" when he hit the rear of a Lexus driven by an 87-year-old man from Kalispell, according to the MHP.

The 18-year-old was thrown from the motorcycle and later passed away at an area hospital.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the accident.

