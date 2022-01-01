MSU Marching Band needs over $100,000 to get to Frisco, Texas

BOZEMAN - Montana State University’s Spirit of the West Marching Band is in need of around $200,000 to make the trip to Frisco, Texas.

The College of Arts and Architecture has already raised $75,000, thanks to donations through the Montana State University Alumni Foundation.

As the Cats ready themselves to play against North Dakota State University, one part of the team is still rounding up funds to make the trip. To any football fan, a large part of what makes the game so special is the marching band, Dr. Royce Smith said.

Dr. Royce Smith is the Dean of the College of Arts and Architecture and has great admiration for the students in the band.

“The magic of being in front of that group of students, the efforts joy and enthusiasm they bring to playing their instruments. There’s really nothing like it,” Smith said.

160 members of the marching band would like to travel down to Texas, the cost for each member is roughly $1,000 to travel.

“We’re just really excited to play our part as the Spirit of the West Marching Band to play in that historic moment. It’s been almost 40 years since we’ve had a moment like this, and I’m just really excited,” Smith said.

Smith goes on to say that much of the energy and excitement during the game can be attributed to the band. Getting people out of their seats, excited for a run, and providing some entertainment along the way is the goal of the band.

The Montana State University game is set for January 8, and donations are still being taken to fund the band’s way.

Click here to make a donation to the Spirit of the West's efforts. Please specify 'marching band' under the donations to alumni

