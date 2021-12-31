MSU Nursing students learning through simulation how to care for veterans

BOZEMAN — Education through simulation.

Montana State University’s Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing is continuing its work to better serve veteran patients that nursing students will soon care for.

Associate Professor Dr. Angela Jukkala and her fellow collaborators created a space for students to ‘roleplay’ healthcare, make mistakes, learn and grow.

“It’s that piece of the military culture, how that can and will impact healthcare," Jukkala said.

Angela Jukkala

MSU nursing student Brooke Richins described the simulation.

“We walked into a room…and the military aspect was completely different for me. The scenario was a military veteran, she had a service dog with her, but the dog was not there. I believe she had alcohol on board, she was anxious about leaving and she came in with chest pain. “I’ve seen patients with service dogs, but not to that extent. I got to see moments where the dog would look at me one way, but the patient would tell me otherwise.” - MSU nursing student Brooke Richins

The students taking part were able to apply what they’ve been taught, and learn how to navigate difficult topics, such as suicide.

“Veteran suicide, there’s such a small window. When a veteran dissociates there’s such a small window to help them,” veteran Brooke Corry said.

Corry worked with Jukkala and the students on ways to ask questions and talk with veterans about healthcare.

“It should bridge the gap,” Corry said.