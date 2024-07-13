Park officials remove fully submerged vehicle from Yellowstone thermal feature

A vehicle with five passengers became fully submerged in a Yellowstone National Park thermal feature on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Park officials said in a media release the car inadvertently drove off the roadway and into the Semi-Centennial Geyser thermal feature near Roaring Mountain between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Junction around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday.

The release said all five occupants exited the vehicle on their own and were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No information about their current condition was released.

Rangers temporarily closed both lanes of the roadway near the accident on Friday to safely remove the car that was submerged in about nine feet of water.

The roadway reopened after about two hours.



According to the release, the Semi-Centennial Geyser has acidic and hot surface water temperatures that range around 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

The release said the incident is under investigation and there are no further detail to release at this time.

