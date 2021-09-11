Watch
Photos: 9/11 remembered in Montana

Across Montana, people gathered on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist to remember, honor and mourn.

Here are some images, updated throughout the day, from our MTN news team in cities across the state as we commemorate this day.

The State Capitol in Helena on Sept. 11.Photo by: John Riley/ MTN News
Gov. Greg Gianforte in Laurel on Sept. 11.Photo by: David Jay/ MTN News
Montana Firefighters Memorial in Laurel on Sept. 11.Photo by: David Jay/ MTN News
Montana Firefighters Memorial in Laurel on Sept. 11.Photo by: David Jay/ MTN News
Gov. Greg Gianforte in Laurel on Sept. 11.Photo by: David Jay/ MTN News
Inside the State Capitol in Helena.Photo by: John Riley/ MTN News
Inside the State Capitol in Helena on Sept. 11.Photo by: John Riley/ MTN News
Outside the State Capitol in Helena.Photo by: John Riley/ MTN News
First responders and innocent lives lost remembrance at the Montana CapitolPhoto by: John Riley/ MTN News
A moment of silence at the MSU Billings 9/11 remembrance ceremony.Photo by: Casey Conlon/ MTN News
MSU Billings 9/11 remembrance ceremonyPhoto by: Casey Conlon/ MTN News
A replica of the Twin Towers at the MSU Billings 9/11 remembrance ceremony.Photo by: Casey Conlon/ MTN News
MSU Billings 9/11 remembrance ceremonyPhoto by: Casey Conlon/ MTN News
MSU Billings 9/11 remembrance ceremonyPhoto by: Casey Conlon/ MTN News
MSU Billings 9/11 remembrance ceremonyPhoto by: Casey Conlon/ MTN News
A moment of silence was held before the Scrub Run in Billings on Sept. 11.Photo by: Mitch Lagge/ MTN News
A moment of silence was held before the Scrub Run in Billings on Sept. 11.Photo by: Mitch Lagge/ MTN News

