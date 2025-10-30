GREAT FALLS — As the partial federal government shutdown continues into its 30th day, some families in Great Falls are increasingly concerned about how they will put food on the table.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, if the shutdown continues into November, the government will be unable to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, which costs approximately $8 billion.

Shaun Tatarka, director of the Great Falls Community Food Bank, believes the consequences might be disastrous.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video:

Potential SNAP funding lapse has Montana food banks bracing for impacts

"We're in uncharted territory, so we don't know how long it's going to last or exactly how it's going to affect us," Tatarka said. "There are roughly around 9,000 families in Great Falls who receive SNAP benefits."

Without government funds, some people who rely on food aid will have to turn to food banks and pantries, which are already overburdened.

"The concern with a shutdown like that or the lack of SNAP benefits is that our system is going to get overrun with need," Tatarka pointed out. "We're overstocking where we can, but we don't have the capacity to handle everything."

The potential delay in payments affects more than just families; it has a cascade effect throughout the community.

Grocery stores may notice a decrease in sales, and food banks will face increased pressure to feed more people with limited resources.

Carrie Parker, director of Helping Hands, says the uncertainty is keeping her team awake at night.

MTN News Carrie Parker

"It has the potential to have devastating consequences on the people we care for," Parker told me. "We feel that showing people love and care is what truly changes things. Food is just a vehicle for that love."

According to the USDA, the typical monthly SNAP payout ranges from $170 to $200 per person, which is loaded onto Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards used to buy groceries.

Many of the recipients are among the community's most vulnerable members, including single parents, veterans, retirees, and people with disabilities.

"These are not just folks sitting at home eating bonbons," Parker explained. "They're single moms raising kids, veterans who've served, and older folks with no family to help them."

As the government shutdown continues, food banks are requesting assistance from volunteers, donations, and anyone else who can help.

"It's time to look past the politics and come together as neighbors," she remarked. "We need to look after our own."

