Race to the Sky is back

HELENA — Last year was a strange year, with a lot of events around Montana and the country being canceled because of the pandemic. But hopefully, this year is a little different, starting with the return of one of the state’s most interesting winter events, The Race to the Sky.

“Mushers are thrilled, the volunteers are excited, and we’re excited to be able to put this on again,” race vice president Pam Beckstrom told MTN.

Starting February 12 the 300 and 100 sled dog races kick off in Lincoln, continuing a tradition dating back over thirty years. And if you don’t have any dogs yourself, that’s no problem. You can still come out and enjoy the event.

“People just love to come, it’s a family event," Beckstrom said. "So bring your kids, bundle up your kids, bring them. Let them watch the dogs run. They can come early and pet the dogs and ask the mushers questions and learn a little bit about the sport.”

The race, which has brought racers from all over the world, is unique in a lot ways. But if you ask the mushers there is one thing that keeps people coming back here to the Treasure State.

“The terrain, it’s a beautiful, beautiful trail. And the trails are amazing," said Beckstrom. "That kind of racing situation and they certainly don’t get that kind of training situation. We’ve had mushers from Alaska come down and say, do you realize what great trails you have here, and we do, we know.”

Another thing attendees and participants can look forward to this year is the honoring of the race’s co-founder Dave Armstrong who passed away last year.

