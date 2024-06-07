Watch Now
Rare white bison calf spotted in Yellowstone National Park

Courtesy Erin Braaten
Kalispell photographer Erin Braaten snapped photos of a white bison calf in Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday.
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jun 07, 2024

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A very rare sight captured on camera in Yellowstone National Park this week has the wildlife community buzzing.

The photos are of an extremely rare white bison calf in the Lamar Valley.

Kalispell photographer Erin Braaten snapped the photos while visiting the park with her family on Tuesday. The photos were taken just moments after the calf was born.

Video: Yellowstone National Park white bison calf

Braaten visits Yellowstone two or three times a year but has never stumbled upon anything like this.

"I couldn’t believe what I was seeing," she said. "It was so surreal. I just knew it was something special and one of the coolest things I’ve ever photographed."

Braaten says she initially thought the calf was a coyote.

White bison calves have profound meaning in Native American culture.

