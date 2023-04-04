Red Lodge business roof collapses under heavy snow

RED LODGE - A portion of the roof on a Red Lodge business collapsed Tuesday under heavy snow.

The roof over the shop area of Bone Daddy's Custom Cycle on North Broadway Avenue crumbled Tuesday morning, but according to a social media post no one was injured because the business is closed on Tuesdays.

The National Weather Service reported the Red Lodge area recorded about 10 inches of new snow over the last 24 hours as of mid-Tuesday morning.

In late March the area experienced record snowfall amounts with nearly four feet of snow falling on the mountain resort town.

Amy Hyfield, Red Lodge Fire public information officer, said the agency is continuing to investigate the cause, but firefighters have ruled out fire damage or a gas explosion.

“Electric, the gas, the water has all been cut off to the building and so now the biggest danger that exists is the structure itself," Hyfield said.

Here's what the building looked like prior to the collapse:

Google Street View Bone Daddy's Custom Cycle

Charles Truxillo, who owns the building next door to Bone Daddy's, said he's not worried about his own roof because the snow hasn't built up on it.

He added that he is thankful no one was hurt.

"Stuff is replaceable, but people aren't," he said.

Reporting by Alina Hauter