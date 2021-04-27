Reduced hours at ports of entry in Montana, Idaho continue

SWEETGRASS — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will continue to operate six ports of entry in Montana and one in Idaho at reduced hours through May 21, 2021.

The U.S. has reached agreements with both Canada and Mexico to limit all non-essential travel across borders to limit the further spread of COVID-19.

The measures were implemented on March 21, 2020, and were originally in place for 30 days, subject to reevaluation and further extension. On April 22, 2021, these measures were extended for an additional 30 days.

The affected ports of entry (POE) include Raymond, Opheim, Morgan, Turner, Del Bonita and Piegan in Montana, and Porthill in Idaho. The listed ports will continue to operate on the following temporary reduced hours:

Raymond, Montana POE: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week

Opheim, Montana POE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday.

Morgan, Montana POE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday.

Turner, Montana POE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday.

Del Bonita, Montana POE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday.

Piegan, Montana POE: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Porthill, Idaho POE: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

CBP has also delayed the resumption of the summer hours schedule at the port of Wild Horse, Montana. Wild Horse will continue to operate on its’ winter hours schedule of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

The opening of the seasonal port of Chief Mountain, Montana has also been delayed due to the current travel restrictions.

“Non-essential” travel includes travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature. The restrictions do not apply to air, freight rail, or sea travel between the U.S. and Canada and/or Mexico, but does apply to passenger rail, passenger ferry travel, and pleasure boat travel between the U.S. and Canada and/or Mexico.

Additionally, as professional sports begin to resume operations, travel by these athletes through land ports of entry to participate in sporting events is considered essential. Members of federally recognized Tribes, whose reservations span the U.S.-Canada/Mexico border, are also considered essential, when traveling from one part of a reservation to another.

