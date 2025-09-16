BUTTE - Legendary actor and director Robert Redford may be gone, but for a Butte man who acted in Redford’s classic Montana flyfishing film A River Runs Through It, that experience will live forever.

“One of the most magical summer’s of my life, I would say, was shooting that film. It was really spectacular,” said Rob Cox.

Cox was 21 and a recent graduate of University of Montana when he got the part of Conroy in the film. He didn’t realize how much of a big deal it was until the second day of shooting.

Pictured: Cox as character Conroy in 'A River Runs Through It'

A River Runs Through It film

“And then we sat down to have breakfast and I was having breakfast with Redford and Brad Pitt and Craig Sheffer and I was just, this is the weirdest thing in the world. A week ago I was in college, you know,” said Cox.

Cox said he wasn’t starstruck for too long, because, as a director, Redford made him feel comfortable and respected his input.

“Because he was an actor first, anytime we started shooting, it started with him going, ‘how do you guys see this scene?’ And I always thought that was super cool, like I said, I was just two days out of college, so here’s Robert Redford asking me what I think this scene is all about and how it should go,” he said.

Pictured: Robert Redford and wife, Sibylle Szaggars Redford at red carpet event

EntertainmentNow

He recalls a personal moment he had with Redford after the first screening of the film.

“And Redford comes over and he puts his arm around me and goes, ‘so, Rob, what did you think when you first saw yourself on the big screen?’ and I went well … and he goes, ‘let me guess, you looked at yourself and though, what an A-hole.’ And I go, ‘yeah!’ And you goes, ‘you know what, it never goes away.’ And I said, ‘you still get that?’ And he said every time,” said Cox.

WATCH: Butte actor talks on experience working with Robert Redford

Remembering Redford: Butte actor recalls 'magical summer' working on A River Runs Through It

Redford died the morning of Sept. 16th in his home in Provo, Utah. Though it’s sad news, Cox said Redford’s life will be celebrated for years to come.

“He’s left a really fabulous legacy of film, Sundance (Film Festival) will continue, you know, his names not going to die anytime soon,” said Cox.

