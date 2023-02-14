Seeley Lake’s Jessie Royer once again wins Race to the Sky dog sled race

LINCOLN - The 300-mile final mushers in the annual Race to the Sky dog sled race crossed the finish line Monday night in Lincoln.

The winner in the 2023 race is Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake.

She has raced and won the Race to the Sky six times, winning the 500-mile race when she was a young teenager and winning the Race to the Sky 300 each time she has entered.

The 100-mile racers finished Sunday. Nicole Lombardi finished first in the 13 musher field.

Check out https://www.racetothesky.org/#/ to view the results from the race.